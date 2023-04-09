Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,784 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.