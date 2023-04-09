Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

