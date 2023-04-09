Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. 2,519,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,813. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

