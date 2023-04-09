Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 729 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 15.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

