Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. 4,313,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,402. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

