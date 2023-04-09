Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

FRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 163,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

