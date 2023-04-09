Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

DE traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $369.65. 1,848,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

