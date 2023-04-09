Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.52.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,635,245. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,819. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.