Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.17. 4,180,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

