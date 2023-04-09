Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Heron Therapeutics worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 20.0 %

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 6,337,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,903.82% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

