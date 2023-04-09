Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PHDG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.