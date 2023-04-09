Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $334,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,621,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.