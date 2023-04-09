Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $146.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,895.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00320863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00569740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00072654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00445429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,917,082 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,781,806,350.7882657 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36732132 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $133,825,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.