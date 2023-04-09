Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,459 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

