Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 289 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in PayPal by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 494,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 287,507 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,514.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

