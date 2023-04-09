Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.