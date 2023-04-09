Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.23.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

