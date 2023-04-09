Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 159,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,024. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

