Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,622. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

