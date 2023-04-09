Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 120,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 635,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,801. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.