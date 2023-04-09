Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Invests $397,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald's Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.89. 1,730,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

