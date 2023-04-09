Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $375.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

