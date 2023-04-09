Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $312.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.