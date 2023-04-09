Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %

LW stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

