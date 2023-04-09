Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,009 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

