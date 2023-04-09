Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.