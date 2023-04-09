Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

