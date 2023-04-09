C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in C3.ai by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689 in the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,417,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,246,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

