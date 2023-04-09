Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Trading Down 4.1 %

FMC stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. 1,595,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

