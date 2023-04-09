Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $96,275,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 982,346 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.93. 2,686,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

