Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 490,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.