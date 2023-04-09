Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. 1,280,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,449. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

