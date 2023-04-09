Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 683,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.44% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Radian Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radian Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,439. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

