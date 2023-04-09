Bank of Montreal Can Invests $10.85 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 952,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

