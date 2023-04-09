Bank of Montreal Can Buys 215,156 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Under Armour worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

