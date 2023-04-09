Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $93.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.40 or 0.00062302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,206,050 coins and its circulating supply is 326,143,330 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.