Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.73. The stock had a trading volume of 238,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,681. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.25. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

