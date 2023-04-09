Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,146 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

