Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $96.68 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,538 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.40. 210,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $129.78.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

