Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

