Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

