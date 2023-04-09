Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $18.11 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.