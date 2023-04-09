Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 343.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. 357,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

