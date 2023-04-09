Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,758 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. 1,995,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

