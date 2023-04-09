Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. 1,412,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $300.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

