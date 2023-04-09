Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $333.04 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $333.04 million and approximately $35.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,921.36 or 1.00057086 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03517892 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $38,683,104.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.