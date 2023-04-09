Ade LLC Sells 33,307 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ade LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. 8,182,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

