Ade LLC Purchases Shares of 894 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of HUBB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 345,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

