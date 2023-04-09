Ade LLC Invests $715,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. 286,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

