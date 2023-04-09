Ade LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ade LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MBB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

